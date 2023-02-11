A Defensive Driving Course will be offered from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, through Zoom.

Headwaters Music and Arts latest preschool art program, Lil Artist, will begin mid-February for children ages 2.5-5 and their adult guardians at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The Beltrami County Historical Society will host author and historian John Eggers for his presentation, "The Fabulous 1950s: Growing up in a small town in Minnesota," at noon on Thursday, Feb. 16.

VFW Post 1260 receives donation from Bemidji Senior Center The Bemidji Senior Center recently donated $2,500 to the VFW Post 1260 for their support.

