VFW Post 1260 receives donation from Bemidji Senior Center

The Bemidji Senior Center recently donated $2,500 to the VFW Post 1260 for their support.

20230130_132357.jpg
Pictured from left: VFW member and Meals on Wheels volunteer Randal Hanevold, VFW member Kelly Booge, Bemidji Senior Center manager Verna Joy Lenker, VFW Commander Bruce Malterud, VFW Auxiliary President Margaret Booge, VFW Auxiliary and Bemidji Senior Center board member Donna Kimmes.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 11, 2023 10:00 AM
The Bemidji Senior Center recently donated $2,500 to the VFW Post 1260 for their support.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
