99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Verizon locations seek donations for Crazy Crayons drive

BeMobile Verizon is collecting unwanted crayons for its Crazy Crayons drive to benefit local schools and daycare centers through June 9 at Verizon Bemidji, 1500 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Crayon drive.jpg
Crazy Crayon Drive
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:03 AM

BEMIDJI — BeMobile Verizon is collecting unwanted crayons for its Crazy Crayons drive to benefit local schools and daycare centers through June 9 at Verizon Bemidji, 1500 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

BeMobile Verizon is collecting used and broken crayons for Crazy Crayons, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the environment and enriching the lives of children, donated crayons will be sorted by color, melted down and remanufactured into fun shapes like worms, dinosaurs and easy grip designs. The recycled crayons are then distributed to schools and daycares, a release said.

BeMobile and Crazy Crayons have a shared mission of impacting the community.

“We are proud to partner again this year with Crazy Crayons to impact kids and give back to the wonderful communities that we operate in,” Jason Prinsen, BeMobile sales and marketing director, said in the release. “ We look forward to being able to again donate over 3,000 pounds of crayons to area schools.”

"More than a half-million pounds of crayons are discarded annually throughout the U.S., which equates to roughly 60 million crayons. Crazy Crayons reduces environmental waste by recycling crayons rather than discarding them. BeMobile Verizon will be collecting crayons at all locations through June," the release said.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
Community
Bemidji Senior Center to offer senior self-defense class
May 22, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
062522.N.BP.MIDSOMMAR 11.jpg
Community
Midsommar Festival returns to Bemidji's Library Park on June 18
May 22, 2023 10:32 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
052819.n.bp.memorialday2.jpg
Community
Laporte American Legion to host 'Some Gave All' Memorial Day event
May 21, 2023 01:39 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052023.N.BP.BIXBYCONDOS 2.jpg
Local
Bixby Condos holds grand opening on south shore of Lake Bemidji
May 21, 2023 08:19 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK H3.jpg
Prep
TRACK AND FIELD: Bemidji boys 3rd, girls 5th; 7 top finishes pace Jacks in home invite
May 23, 2023 12:27 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
KLEMEK-finch
Northland Outdoors
Blane Klemek Outdoors: Goldfinches are a welcome splash of color at our backyard feeders
May 20, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
052423.S.BP.BHSSOFT Elizabeth Oster.jpg
Prep
SOFTBALL: Neadeau, Schmidt post RBI singles, but Jacks eliminated in Section 8-4A play-in
May 22, 2023 07:41 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock