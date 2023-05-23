Verizon locations seek donations for Crazy Crayons drive

BEMIDJI — BeMobile Verizon is collecting unwanted crayons for its Crazy Crayons drive to benefit local schools and daycare centers through June 9 at Verizon Bemidji, 1500 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

BeMobile Verizon is collecting used and broken crayons for Crazy Crayons, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the environment and enriching the lives of children, donated crayons will be sorted by color, melted down and remanufactured into fun shapes like worms, dinosaurs and easy grip designs. The recycled crayons are then distributed to schools and daycares, a release said.

BeMobile and Crazy Crayons have a shared mission of impacting the community.

“We are proud to partner again this year with Crazy Crayons to impact kids and give back to the wonderful communities that we operate in,” Jason Prinsen, BeMobile sales and marketing director, said in the release. “ We look forward to being able to again donate over 3,000 pounds of crayons to area schools.”

"More than a half-million pounds of crayons are discarded annually throughout the U.S., which equates to roughly 60 million crayons. Crazy Crayons reduces environmental waste by recycling crayons rather than discarding them. BeMobile Verizon will be collecting crayons at all locations through June," the release said.