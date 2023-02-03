Valentine's Bingo Party set for Feb. 14

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host a Valentine's Bingo Party at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

"We have a new caller, we have new prizes, we are having special treats made for the occasion," a release said. "Come help us celebrate Valentine’s Day with a great game of Bingo."

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.