Val Mattison to speak on keeping vital funding in northern Minnesota

Val Mattison from Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging will speak on keeping vital funding in northern Minnesota at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

Senior Linkage Line and Dancing Sky.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:45 AM

Mattison, who has supported the Bemidji Senior Center and many other northern Minnesota programs and nonprofits through grants for many years, will be sharing how funding for northern Minnesota is being redirected to the metro area, which already receives more funding than any other area in the state, a release said.

"Please come down and hear what she has to say, letting us know what we can do to help keep this vital funding here in northern Minnesota," the release added.

For information visit www.dancingskyaaa.org.

