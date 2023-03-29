Used sports equipment drive set for April 1 at Bemidji High School
Bemidji High School Rotary Interact Club will hold a used sports equipment drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, in the BHS parking lot.
"We are collecting donations of used sports equipment to donate to Bemidji Community Education programs," a release said."Bring in any old equipment that you don’t need and have a chance to help our community."
