Community

Used sports equipment drive set for April 1 at Bemidji High School

Bemidji High School web art.jpg
Bemidji High School is located at 2900 Division Street West.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pione
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:23 PM

BEMIDJI — Bemidji High School Rotary Interact Club will hold a used sports equipment drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, in the BHS parking lot.

"We are collecting donations of used sports equipment to donate to Bemidji Community Education programs," a release said."Bring in any old equipment that you don’t need and have a chance to help our community."

