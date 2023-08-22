United Way to host 21st Annual Wine and Beer Tasting Social

BEMIDJI — The 21st Annual United Way of Bemidji Area’s Wine and Beer Tasting Social will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge, 7598 Bemidji Road NE.

A special selection of wines, beers, liquors and cheeses will be available to sample, courtesy of Bemidji Brewing Company, Bernick’s, Castle Danger Brewery, Cantilever Distillery, D&D Beverage, Lake of the Woods Brewing, Lueken’s Village Foods, McKinnon Company, Northern Liquor, Paustis Wine Company, Revelation Ale Works, Rootstock Wine Co., and more.

The event will have two rounds of tasting to maintain capacity in the venue space. The first time slot will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and the second will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person and are available for purchase at www.unitedwaybemidji.org. There are limited tickets available for each time slot, and attendees must be 21 or older.

The social is sponsored by Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge, Amity Graphics, First National Bank Bemidji, Hill’s Plumbing and Heating, The Party Store, Northwoods Lumber Co., and media sponsors of Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, Paul Bunyan Communications, Mix 103.7 KKBJ and the Bemidji Pioneer.

ADVERTISEMENT

All proceeds from the tasting will support the 2023 United Way campaign for the community.

For more information, call the United Way at (218) 444-8929.