United Way seeks donations for Holiday Gifts for Kids program

BEMIDJI — Holiday Gifts for Kids, a program of the United Way of Bemidji Area, is in the middle of its annual effort to ensure that all children who are in need this season and live in the Bemidji area receive a gift.

Holiday Gifts for Kids is a program intended to help parents or guardians who are financially unable to provide a gift for their child. This program is available to families living within the boundaries of the Bemidji School District, a release said.

Distribution will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, and gifts are only available for children whose parents have pre-registered and meet the program’s guidelines, which are detailed on the registration form.

The registration deadline is Friday, Dec. 2. Registration forms are available for pick-up and drop-off at the following locations: Beltrami County Public Health (WIC) Office, Northern Dental Access Center, First National Bank of Bemidji (all locations), and the Boys & Girls Club of Bemidji Area.

The registration form may also be accessed online at www.unitedwaybemidji.org/holiday gifts-kids.

The toy collection deadline is Monday, Dec. 12. New, unwrapped toys and gifts can be donated to the program at the following locations: First National Bank locations, L&M Fleet, Menards, Walgreens, MJB Home Center and the Tourist Information Center.

Additionally, the public can “shop and drop” at the Headwaters Science Center and Beltrami County Historical Society and receive 10% off toys for this program.

Monetary contributions can be made payable to Holiday Gifts for Kids and mailed to the United Way office at PO Box 27, Bemidji, MN 56619.

Any questions can be directed to United Way of Bemidji at (218) 444-8929.