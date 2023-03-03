United Way grant applications open for Beltrami County nonprofits

BEMIDJI — The United Way of Bemidji Area grant application process is now open through March for nonprofits who serve clients in Beltrami County.

According to a release, to be considered, agencies must be incorporated; not-for-profit and IRS tax exempt with 501c3 documentation, be non-discriminatory have active, rotating volunteer leadership that represents diverse elements of the Bemidji area and have sound financial program management.

In addition, the agency must provide a local community service based on documented needs within one or more of United Way’s community impact areas, Education helping children, youth, and adults achieve their full potential Basic Needs promoting financial stability, increasing self-sufficiency and providing crisis emergency services or Health, improving people's health and social well-being.

Applications, including financials, will be reviewed by a local volunteer committee, the Community Investment Cabinet.

Members of the committee will make site visits to all applying agencies to ensure donor dollars are well spent and results are delivered. Final investment decisions will be approved by the United Way of Bemidji Area Board of Directors in June.

Local, nonprofit human service organizations interested in applying for funding from the United Way in the 2023 grant cycle must have the application submitted by 5 p.m. on March 31.

Guidelines and the application materials are available online at www.UnitedWayBemidji.org/grant-opportunities.