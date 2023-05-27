99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

United Way awards Community Response Grant to PLAA for accessible playgrounds

United Way of Bemidji Area recently awarded a Community Response Grant to Play and Learn for All Abilities, to help make Bemidji's elementary school playgrounds accessible for all children.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:00 AM

The United Way of Bemidji Area recently awarded a Community Response Grant to Play and Learn for All Abilities (PLAA), to help make Bemidji's elementary school playgrounds accessible for all children.

"Children with mobility challenges need accessible playgrounds so they can enjoy both the social and emotional benefits of playing with their peers and the health benefits of using balance skills, working their large muscles and improving coordination," a release said.

PLAA’s mission is to make Bemidji Area School District’s elementary playgrounds more accessible by replacing surfaces and some equipment, the release said.

United Way’s Community Response Grants are designed to respond swiftly in support of non-profit organizations that are serving the escalating needs of our communities by providing funds to help solve short-term emerging needs and programs.

Community Response Grants are funded with a portion of the money raised through the annual United Way Campaign for the Community. For more information, visit unitedwaybemidji.org/grant-opportunities.

