TruStar Federal Credit Union donates to Bemidji Community Food Shelf

TruStar Federal Credit Union recently raised $310 in donations for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf during their Hats For Hunger promotion.

Image_20221229_120410_471.jpeg
Bemidji Community Food Shelf Executive Director Mike Olson, left, accepts a check from TruStar employees Kali Jones, center, and Alison Thuney.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 31, 2022 10:00 AM
