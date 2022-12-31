A Brain Enhancement Dance class will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. starting Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Suzy and Hondo's School of Dance, 1259 Tyler Ave. SE.

TruStar Federal Credit Union recently raised $310 in donations for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf during their Hats For Hunger promotion.

TruStar Federal Credit Union donates to Bemidji Community Food Shelf TruStar Federal Credit Union recently raised $310 in donations for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf during their Hats For Hunger promotion.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.