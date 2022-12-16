Trinity Lutheran Church to present Christmas concert Dec. 21
Trinity Lutheran Church will host a Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the church, 123 29th St. NE in Bemidji.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BEMIDJI — Trinity Lutheran Church will host a Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the church, 123 29th St. NE in Bemidji.
Instrumental and vocal soloists performing will be Tailor Lang, Clara Lohse, William Lohse, Rev. Robert Wentzel, Genise Schuette, Madelyn Schuette, Susan Krueger, Bradley Olson, Paul Maatz and Rod Wentzel.
The Bronze Bell Choir and Trinity Adult Choir will also be featured during the concert.
Bemidji State's Department of Social Work was recently awarded a $100,000 grant by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota to train students pursuing the university’s addictions certificate program.
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Bemidji Community Education are partnering to offer DrumFit classes on Thursdays, Jan. 5-26, at the Paul Bunyan Center, 502 Minnesota Ave. NW.
The Sanford Center invites the public to ring in 2023 at its New Year's Eve Bash set for 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Sanford Center Ballroom, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Neighborhood Candy Cane Hunt on Dec. 28, in multiple parks around Bemidji.