Trinity Lutheran Church to present Christmas concert Dec. 21

BEMIDJI — Trinity Lutheran Church will host a Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the church, 123 29th St. NE in Bemidji.

Instrumental and vocal soloists performing will be Tailor Lang, Clara Lohse, William Lohse, Rev. Robert Wentzel, Genise Schuette, Madelyn Schuette, Susan Krueger, Bradley Olson, Paul Maatz and Rod Wentzel.

The Bronze Bell Choir and Trinity Adult Choir will also be featured during the concert.