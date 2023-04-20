99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Trinity Lutheran Church to host spring salad luncheon

Fresh salad
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:52 AM

LAPORTE — Trinity Lutheran Church will hold a spring salad luncheon at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the church, 150 Second St. NE in Laporte.

The program will be presented by Nature's Edge Garden Center.

There will be door prizes, music and delicious salads, a release said.

There is no charge, but a free-will offering will be collected. All women are welcome.

