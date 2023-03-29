Trinity Lutheran Church to hold Holy Week services
CASS LAKE — Trinity Lutheran Church ELCA will hold the following Holy Week services April 2-9 at the church, 6810 Hwy 2 West.
- Palm Sunday services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, with communion.
- Maundy services will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.
- Good Friday services are set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7.
- Easter Sunday services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, with communion.
- Continental Breakfast will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 9
Everyone is welcome to attend any or all of the services. For more information, visit tlccasslake.com.
