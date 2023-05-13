Tradehome Shoes makes sock donation to Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter
Tradehome Shoes of Bemidji recently made a sock donation to the Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter.
The donation was made as part of Tradehome's "Trade at Home, Give at Home" program.
For every pack of socks purchased in-store, a pack is donated to a local nonprofit, a release said. Each Tradehome location has a different local non-profit organization as its partner.
