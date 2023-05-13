99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tradehome Shoes makes sock donation to Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter

Tradehome Shoes of Bemidji recently made a sock donation to the Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter.

Trade home Shoes.JPG
Pictured from left: Tyler, Tradehome sales lead and Mary Montgomery, Tradehome manager, present a sock donation to Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter Executive Director Christine Latzke and Assistant Director Michelle Carlson.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:30 AM

The donation was made as part of Tradehome's "Trade at Home, Give at Home" program.

For every pack of socks purchased in-store, a pack is donated to a local nonprofit, a release said. Each Tradehome location has a different local non-profit organization as its partner.

By Pioneer Staff Report
