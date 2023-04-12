99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

TJ Knowles to present 'Gardening Safety and Injury Prevention'

TJ Knowles will present "Gardening Safety and Injury Prevention" at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

Vegetable garden
TJ Knowles will present "Gardening Safety and Injury Prevention" at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at the Bemidji Senior Center.
File photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:39 AM

BEMIDJI — TJ Knowles will present "Gardening Safety and Injury Prevention" at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

This class is perfectly timed to give seniors the best tips for safety during the upcoming gardening season, a release said.

For more information, call (218) 751-8836.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
