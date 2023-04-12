TJ Knowles to present 'Gardening Safety and Injury Prevention'
BEMIDJI — TJ Knowles will present "Gardening Safety and Injury Prevention" at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.
This class is perfectly timed to give seniors the best tips for safety during the upcoming gardening season, a release said.
For more information, call (218) 751-8836.
