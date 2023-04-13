'The Importance of Sleep for Cognitive and Physical Health' presentation scheduled
BEMIDJI — Sleep expert Kate Repko will present "The Importance of Sleep for Cognitive and Physical Health" at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.
"This presentation is exactly what we need to hear about sleep patterns and how much they affect you," a release said.
For more information, call (218) 751-8836.
