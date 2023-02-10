'The Fabulous 1950s: Growing up in a small town in Minnesota' set for Feb. 16

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Historical Society will host author and historian John Eggers for his presentation, "The Fabulous 1950s: Growing up in a small town in Minnesota," at noon on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.

Eggers is a retired teacher and author whose most recent book, "Livin' in the 50s Memories," paints a picture of what it was like to live in small-town Minnesota when a teenager’s world consisted of what was going on within a 20-mile radius of home, a release said.

The presentation is free, and participants are welcome to bring their lunch and beverage to enjoy during the program.

For more information, contact (218) 444-3376 or visit beltramihistory.org.