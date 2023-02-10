99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
'The Fabulous 1950s: Growing up in a small town in Minnesota' set for Feb. 16

The Beltrami County Historical Society will host author and historian John Eggers for his presentation, "The Fabulous 1950s: Growing up in a small town in Minnesota," at noon on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Beltrami County History Center web art.jpg
The Beltrami County History Center is located at 130 Minnesota Ave. SW in Bemidji.
(Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 10, 2023 10:51 AM
BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Historical Society will host author and historian John Eggers for his presentation, "The Fabulous 1950s: Growing up in a small town in Minnesota," at noon on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.

Eggers is a retired teacher and author whose most recent book, "Livin' in the 50s Memories," paints a picture of what it was like to live in small-town Minnesota when a teenager’s world consisted of what was going on within a 20-mile radius of home, a release said.

The presentation is free, and participants are welcome to bring their lunch and beverage to enjoy during the program.

For more information, contact (218) 444-3376 or visit beltramihistory.org.

