'Tell me a Story' event series to be held throughout March

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Public Library, Beltrami County Historical Society and Cass lake Public Library will present the series "Tell Me a Story — An Exploration of the Art of Storytelling" throughout the month of March.

"The art of storytelling and the sharing of knowledge is one of the most important things we do as humans. Not only do stories entertain and inform, but they also help to explain the world around us," a release said. "Join us as we welcome a range of diverse storytellers throughout the month of March."

Arna Rennan is a singer and storyteller specializing in the music and songs of Norway. Through her own paintings, songs, and the story of Per Spelman, participants of all ages will learn about the conditions that led to Norwegian immigration to the United States. The free presentation is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Beltrami History Center.

Participants can listen to the songs and stories of the Northwoods lumber camps with Brian Miller, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the Bemidji Library, and live-streamed at the Cass Lake Public Library. Brian will explain how the Irish influenced music in the Northwoods, and tell the stories of prize-winning fiddler and singer Albert Hannah who worked on the railroad in Shevlin and Hank "Cuckoo of the North" Underwood who would sing on the steps of the Kelliher Hotel and performed at the unveiling of the Paul Bunyan statue in 1937.

In Ojibwe culture, storytelling is an important art and tradition. Winter, especially, is storytelling season. Two storytellers will share these special stories in Ojibwe and English, at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 20, at the Bemidji Public Library. Mary Moose is a first-language Ojibwe and Cree speaker from Nishnawbe-Aski Nation. She was raised in the bush where she learned Ojibwe knowledge and values. She and her son, Ogimaawap (Joe Sutherland), a storyteller and artist in his own right, dedicate their lives to passing on Ojibwe knowledge and values.

Humorist, playwright and author Kevin Kling is a Minnesota treasure. His writing weaves his sense of humor and unique perspective together with the life challenges he has surmounted. Come hear Kevin tell new stories and read from his popular books, "The Dog Says How," "Holiday Inn" and Big Little Brother" at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, at the Bemidji Library.

There is no charge to attend any of the events, for more information contact (218) 444-3376 or visit beltramihistory.org.