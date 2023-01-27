Sue Harmon to present 'What is this Quilt Worth?' at Headwaters Quilt Guild meeting
The Headwaters Quilt Guild of Bemidji will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at A Stitch in Time, 200 Paul Bunyan Drive S, Suite No. 2.
This month's speaker will be Sue Harmon, who is a certified quilt appraiser from Park Rapids. Harmon's topic will be "What is this Quilt Worth?" and she will bring several quilts from her collection to show the attendees.
The cost to attend is $5 for non-guild members.
