Sue Harmon to present 'What is this Quilt Worth?' at Headwaters Quilt Guild meeting

The Headwaters Quilt Guild of Bemidji will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at A Stitch in Time, 200 Paul Bunyan Drive S, Suite No. 2.

By Pioneer Staff Report
January 27, 2023 02:37 PM
BEMIDJI — The Headwaters Quilt Guild of Bemidji will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at A Stitch in Time, 200 Paul Bunyan Drive S, Suite No. 2.

This month's speaker will be Sue Harmon, who is a certified quilt appraiser from Park Rapids. Harmon's topic will be "What is this Quilt Worth?" and she will bring several quilts from her collection to show the attendees.

The cost to attend is $5 for non-guild members.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
