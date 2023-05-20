99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Students in the news, May 20

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:16 AM

Local students graduate from MSUM

MOORHEAD — The following local students recently graduated from the Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Bemidji: Ryan Bieberdorf graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Studies, Tia Miles with a Doctorate in Education degree in Educational Leadership, Bridget Tews graduated with a Master of Science degree in Educational Leadership, Elizabeth Thompson graduated with a Master of Science degree in Speech-Language Pathology.

Gonvick: Audrey Soderstrom graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice.

Solway: Karen Stish graduated with a Master of Science degree in Educational Leadership

Walker: Tyler Duclos graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Integrated Advertising/Public Relations.

Nelson named to dean's list at Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Katie Nelson of Cass Lake was recently named to the dean's list at Bob Jones University for earning a GPA of 3 to 3.74 during the spring 2023 semester.

Needland graduates from SCSU

ST. CLOUD — Faye Neeland of Bemidji recently graduated with a master's degree in Criminal Justice from St. Cloud State University.

