Students in the news, March 25

Hildenbrand named to Bethel University dean's list

ST. PAUL — Kate Hildenbrand of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Bethel University in St. Paul for earning a GPA of 3.6 or higher during the fall 2022 semester.

Local students graduate from UMN Crookston

CROOKSTON — The following area students recently graduated from the University of Minnesota Crookston.

Bemidji: Rena Sakai graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Software Engineering, and Brianna Shaw graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resources.

Fosston: Ashley Gunderson graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in English.

Guzman, Marcotte named to UMGC dean's list

ADELPHI, Md. — Maria Guzman and Hunter Marcotte, of Bemidi, were recently named to the dean's list at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Md., for maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least six credits during the fall 2022 semester.