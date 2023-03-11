Students in the news, March 11

Local students named to University of Minnesota dean's list

MINNEAPOLIS — The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities for maintaining a GPA of 3.6 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Bagley: Bayli Dukek, Alec Norum and Boysen Olson.

Bemidji: Paige Anderson, Madison Berg, Jedidiah Bitter, Colter Clement, Laura Davis, Chase Fillipi, Cora Geerdes, Taylor Gish, Hayden Hommes, Mckenzie Jordahl, Trever Loewe, Evelyn Nygren, Dylan Perreault, Rebecca Sanford, Nicki Son, Spencer Tolkinen and Ryan Yang.

Blackduck: Kialee Brands.

Cass Lake: Abigail Johnson

Gonvick: Danae Stenzel.

Laporte: Katherine Wurst.

Nevis: Megan Lindow.

Walker: Elise Rice.

Robbins named to president's list at St. Cloud Technical and Community College

ST. CLOUD — Rachel Robbins of Nevis was recently named to the president's list at St. Cloud Technical and Community College for achieving a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2022 semester.

Lotsu named to Tufts University dean's list

Medford, MASS. — Esinam Lotsu of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., for earning a GPA of 3.4 or higher during the fall 2022 semester.