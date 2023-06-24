Students in the news, June 24

Local students named to College of St. Scholastica dean's list

DULUTH — The following local students were recently named to the dean's at the College of St. Scholastica for earning a GPA of 3.75 or higher during the spring 2023 semester.

Blackduck: Caroline Cheney.

Bemidji: Jackie Johnson and Emma Stanoch.

Anderson graduates from College of St. Scholastica

DULUTH — Kaylee Anderson of Bemidji recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.

Johnson named to dean's list at Northern Michigan University

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Noah Johnson of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Northern Michigan University for earning a GAP of 4.0 during the spring 2023 semester.

Local students graduate from ATCC

ALEXANDRIA — The following local students recently graduated from Alexandria Technical and Community College.

Bemidji: Noah Hanks graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Law Enforcement, Sophia Jones graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Communication Art and Design, Kiah Martinson graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing, MacKenzie Pierce graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Speech-Language Pathology Assistant and Brianna Shaw graduated with a Certificate in Law Enforcement Skills.

Blackduck: Johanna Swedberg graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Speech-Language Pathology Assistant.

Cass Lake: Karen Ellis-Humphrey graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Speech-Language Pathology Assistant.

Northome: Paige Johnson graduated with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Shevlin: Karla Riggs graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Speech-Language Pathology Assistant.

Area students named to dean's list at ATCC

ALEXANDRIA — The following area students were named to the dean's list at Alexandria Technical and Community College for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits during the spring 2023 Semester.

Bemidji: David Bedeau, Ian Ekstrom, Wyatt Harrom, Sophia Jones, Kiah Martinson and Hayden Schuette.

Lake George: Kayli Bessler.

Laporte: Caitlyn Stute.

Klejeski named to dean's list at University of Wisconsin-River Falls

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Moriah Klejeski of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credits during the spring 2023 semester.

Local students graduate from University of Minnesota Crookston

CROOKSTON — The following local students recently graduated from the University of Minnesota Crookston.

Bagley: Joby Buchholz graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resources.

Bemidji: Taylor Larsen graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

Hines: Nolan Juelson graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Equine Science.

Leonard: Jacey Tronnes graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resources.

Area students named to honors lists at UMN Crookston

CROOKSTON — Jayden Bergerson of Gully and Chloe Skerik of Pinewood were recently named to the chancellor's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston for maintaining a GPA of 4.0. Meanwhile, the following local students were named to the dean's list a GPA of 3.66 or higher while completing 12 or more credits during the spring 2023 semester.

Bagley: Joby Buchholz and Izabell Gerbracht.

Fosston: Noah P Mahlen.

Kelliher: Kristina Lossing.

Leonard: Jacey Tronnes.

Trail: Christopher Robert Carlson.

Local students named to honors lists at Central Lakes College

BRAINERD — Tayden Haugen of Cass Lake was recently named to the dean's list at Central Lakes College for maintaining a GPA of 3.25 to 3.74, meanwhile, the following local students were named to the president's list for maintaining a GPA of 3.75 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the spring 2023 semester.

Bemidji: Samantha Melberg.

Solway: Amanda Coulter.

Walker: Gavin Johannsen.

Anderson graduates from Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Aletta Anderson of Lengby recently graduated with a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from Iowa State University.

Rietveld named to SDSU dean's list

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Amy Rietveld of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at South Dakota State University for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 while completing a minimum of 12 credits during the spring 2023 semester.

Local students named to dean's list at UMN Duluth

DULUTH —The following students were recently named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Duluth for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 credits during the spring 2023 semester.

Bemidji: Allie Beyer, Sydney Breyen, Abigail Kieson, Chase Kingbird, Calista Liapis, Mary Mathews,

Laura Palmer, Kinley Prestegard and Jackson Sturk.

Blackduck: Lydia Hull.

Clearbrook: Kaylee Westrum.

Fosston: Ella Carlin.

Lake George: Breanna Hoffart.

Northome: Jack Gilbert.

Shevlin: Katja Anderson and Ethan Hensel.

Walker: Jordyn Perlich, Brianna Raddatz, Jensen Rice, Cody Sagen and Aleah Tabbert.

Mueller named to honors list at University of Wisconsin-Stevens

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Abigail Mueller was recently named to the honors list at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens for earning a GPA of 3.90 to 4.0 during the spring 2023 semester.

Area students named to MSU Moorhead dean's list

MOORHEAD — The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at Minnesota State University Moorhead for maintaining a GPA of 3.25 or higher while completing 12 credits during the spring 2023 semester.

Bagley: Kira Lebeda and Liam Hagen.

Bemidji: Sierra Branson, Ashley Hofstad, Nora Abrahamson, Callie Cota, Eli Mans, Jolynn Willis, Laura Ricke, Katarina Malterud and Damaris Olson.

Fosston: Olivia Landsverk, Brianna Vig, Jeff Wandschneider and Emily Chalich.

Hines: Jada Landis.