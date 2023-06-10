Students in the news, June 10

Nelson named to president's list at Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Andrew Nelson of Cass Lake was recently named to the president's list at Bob Jones University for earning a GPA of 3.75 or higher during the spring 2023 semester.

Bemidji students named to M State dean's list

FERGUS FALLS — The following Bemidji students were recently named to the dean's list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College for earning a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits during the spring 2023 semester: Hannah Alexander, Eric Berg, Dalton Gjovik, Avery LaZella and Kathryn Peterson.

Local students named to president's list at SNHU

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The following local students were recently named to the president's list at Southern New Hampshire University for maintaining a GPA of 3.7 or above while earning 12 credits during the spring 2023 semester.

Bemidji: Bethany Garcia, Kevin Erickson and Stephanie Jones.

Red Lake: Joseph Holdstheenemy.

Area students named to presidents list at M State

FERGUS FALLS — The following area students were recently named to the president's list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College for earning a GPA of 4.0 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits during the spring 2023 semester.

Bagley: Logan Mathison.

Bemidji: Chris Allen, Linda Erickson, Laurie Holmes and Sydney Sigana.

Gonvick: Kaylee Faldet.

Local students named to Northern State dean's list

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The following local students were recently named to the dean's at Northern State University for earning a GPA of 3.5 during the spring 2023 semester.

Bemidji: Miah Stone.

Gonvick: Nathan Alto.

Local students graduate from MSU Mankato

MANKATO — The following local students recently graduated from the Minnesota State University Mankato.

Bagley: Emily Schroeer graduated with a Master of Science degree in Special Education.

Bemidji: Brent Ekstrom graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education, Magna Cum Laude,

and Darin Hinckley with a Master of Science degree in Special Education.

Fosston: Naomi Swanson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management, Magna Cum Laude.

Anderson named to dean's list at UW-Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Jenna Anderson of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Superior for completing 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 during the spring 2023 semester.

Bemidji students graduate from Winona State

WINONA, Minn. — Patrick Leeport of Bemidji recently graduated with a Doctorate of Education degree and Megan Norton also of Bemidji graduated with a Master of Social Work degree from Winona State University.

Local students graduate from M State

FERGUS FALLS — The following local students recently graduated from Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

Bemidji: Michael Fenwick Jr. graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical Line Worker Technology, Jack Gunderson graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical Line Worker Technology, Laurie Holmes earned a diploma in Massage Therapy, Samuel Kircher earned a diploma in Electrical Line Work, Parker Mistic earned a diploma in Electrical Line Worker, Ethan Mock earned a diploma in Heating, Ventilation, AC and Refrigeration, and Sydney Sigana graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Digital Marketing.

Solway: Samuel Stish earned a diploma in Electrical Technology.

Local students named to dean's list at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. — The following students were recently named to the North Dakota State University dean’s list for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in at least nine class credits during the spring semester 2023.

Bagley: Cori Bonik, Tiffany M Gerbracht, Hallie Lindgren and Jacob Scherzer.

Bemidji: Abigail Arel, Simon Briggs, Nicholas Giles, Paige Headlee, Gavin Kestner, Leah Lucas, Joshua Maki, Maggie Metson, Hailey Nelson and Jody Pemberton.

Blackduck: Michael Forseen.

Fosston: Lance Balstad, Trent Balstad, Jaime Carlin, Caden Eckman, Emma Olson and Cole Wandschneider.

Laport: Hayley Hackbarth, Adeline Kelly and Molly Massar.

Lengby: Chloe McLean.