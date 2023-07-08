Students in the news, July 8

Local students named to president's list at Bemidji State

BEMIDJI — The following area students were recently named to the president's list at Bemidji State University for earning a GPA of 4.0 while enrolled in at least 12 credits in the spring 2023 semester.

Bagley: Zachary Anderson, Jorgen Hamel and Julia Petrich.

Becida: Preston Copiskey.

Bemidji: Britta Lund, Logan Acheson, Averie Allen, Brock Althiser, Elysa Amberg, Matthew Arel, Shane Atz, Olivia Bakke, Madalyn Barry, Parker Beighley, Shane Benshoof, Justice Bohlman, Jadyn Cripe-Williams, Devine Donnell, Haydn Dorr, Sydney Farniok, Alyssa Flansburg, Ridge Flatness, Rumer Flatness, Halie Fuentes, Matthew Glen, Taylor Gooch, Aleksandra Grigoryants, Sophie Groen, Megan Hanson, Rachel Harris, Alysse Hasbargen, Carel Hattingh, Hannah Hogenson, Quinnan Hoskins, Allison Howard, Skylar Jensen, Jenna Jones, Calder Karger, Yeonwoo Kim, Ruth Kirby, Chloe Knott, Amber Korbel, Andrea Krekeler, Jack Larson, Jaxon Leindecker, Laura Cunegonde Melou'ou Eyenga manga, Cody Mickle, April Miller, Emily Nelson, Shantel Northbird, Ellah Olson, Doreen Ondeyo, Esteban Paulino Dinzey, Caleb Pearson, Samara Raynbird, Andrew Rizea, Sari Rock, Caden Ross-Ongman, Patrik Satosaari, Savannah Schneider, Ryan Schnobrich, Lilli Skelton, Emily Skime, Trevor Sledge, Thor Solien, Emma Spaeth, Blake Staines, Haley Stolt, Shane Svir, Lily Thomas, Ellen Walters, Bailey Watne, Bridget Westrum, Micah Wilkinson, Ashlynn Wuori and Gwendoline Youso.

Blackduck: Cole Bush, Bryce Frenzel, Shanelle Head, Shelene Head, Sierra Sundvall and Cian Verbridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cass Lake: Cara Donnell and Emma Huberty.

Clearbrook: Juan Palacios.

Fosston: Alyssa Twito.

Hines: Kailey Thomas.

Kelliher: Haley Mostad.

Laporte: Keena Kondos, Zachary Schueller and Emily Wade.

McIntosh: Hannah Smeby.

Northome: Adison Catt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pennington: Carson Dumonceaux.

Red Lake: Terin Cobenais.

Redby: Ashley White.

Shevlin: Gabriel LaVine and Katrina Lundberg.

Walker: Rogue Bialke and Kira Loop.

Area students graduate from St. Cloud State

ST. CLOUD — The following local students recently graduated from St. Cloud State University.

Bemidji: Annabella Henrichs, magna cum laude, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology; Faye Neeland with a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice Studies; and Jill Neumann with a Master of Science degree in Curriculum and Instruction.

Laporte: Breanna Rhodes, magna cum laude, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Studio Art.

ADVERTISEMENT

Longville: Katie Newhouse with a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice Studies.

Redby: Serena Graves with a Master of Science degree in Educational Administration and Leadership.

Solway: Melissa Pula with a Professional Science Master's degree in Software Engineering.

Local students graduate from Central Lakes College

BRAINERD — The following area students recently graduated from Central Lakes College, with campuses in Brainerd and Staples.

Akeley: Isaiah Haas, high honors, with an Emergency Medical Response Technician certificate.

Bemidji: Jenna Dralle, high honors, with a diploma in Occupational Proficiency and Occupational Skills; Samantha Melberg, high honors, with an Associate of Fine Arts and Music degree; John Parker with a diploma in Occupational Proficiency and Occupational Skills; Seth Pinkerton, high honors, with a diploma in Occupational Proficiency and Heavy Equipment Operation and Maintenance; Jed Schussman, honors, with a diploma in Occupational Proficiency and Heavy Equipment Operation and Maintenance; and Benjamin Sellnow, honors, with a diploma in Occupational Proficiency and Heavy Equipment Operation and Maintenance.

Laporte: Grace Anna Schafbuch, honors, with an Associate of Arts degree.