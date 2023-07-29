Students in the news, July 29

Smith graduates from University of Minnesota Morris

MORRIS, Minn. — Jazmyn Smith of Gonvick recently graduated from the University of Minnesota Morris with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.

Lotsu named to Tufts University dean's list

MEDFORD, Mass. — Esinam Lotsu of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Tufts University for maintaining a GPA of 3.4 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the spring 2023 semester.

Local students graduate from Northwest Technical College

BEMIDJI — The following area students recently graduated from Northwest Technical College in Bemidji:

Akeley: Kathy Idovich with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Dental Assisting.

Bemidji: Genna Alberg with an Automotive Service and Performance diploma, Courtney Baker with an Associate of Science degree in Early Childhood Education, Cierra Berglund with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Zoe Carlson with an Associate of Science degree in Health Sciences, William Coan with a Residential Plumbing/HVAC diploma, Kelly Cochran with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Daniel Conkle with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Xavier Dial with a Residential Plumbing/HVAC diploma, Jonathon Flom with a Commercial Refrigeration diploma, Sarah Forsyth with a Dental Assisting diploma, Jessica Gustafson with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Nicole Hardies with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Medical Coding, Lucas Hassel with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical Construction/Maintenance, Alyx Johnson with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Michelle Larsen with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Medical Coding, Taylor Larson with an Electrical Construction/Maintenance diploma, Rachel Lash with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Jared Liend with an Automotive Service and Performance diploma, Thomas Luebben with an Electrical Construction/Maintenance diploma, Cienna Madson with an Associate of Science degree in Business, Brittni McDaniel with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Alec Meland with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical Construction/Maintenance, Breanna Miller with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Medical Coding, Regina Mulligan with an Associate of Science degree in Health Sciences and Community Health Worker, Tiffany Nordstrom with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Cheyenne Novak with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Administrative Assistant, Ashley Olbekson with a Medical Coding diploma, Hyunkyung Park with a Practical Nursing diploma, Terra Paulbicke with an Automotive Service and Performance diploma, Chloe Pederson with a Dental Assisting diploma, Brittany Sand with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Paul Schrems with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical Construction/Maintenance, Rhett Seeger with an Electrical Construction/Maintenance diploma, Taylor Shriver with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Staci Siegel with an Associate of Science degree in Business, Business Foundations, Management and Entrepreneurship, and Human Resources, Rachel Simon with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Tyler Simon with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical Construction/Maintenance, Aubrie Smith with a Dental Assisting diploma, Henry Steever with a Residential Plumbing/HVAC diploma, Michael Turner with a Practical Nursing diploma, Joseph Williams with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, and Nichelle Wilson with a Practical Nursing diploma.

Blackduck: Jennifer Cluff with a Practical Nursing diploma, Chelsie Slagle with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Medical Coding, and Suzannah Weibye with a Practical Nursing diploma.

Cass Lake: Kylee Beil with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical Construction/Maintenance, Dustin McDougle with an Electrical Construction/Maintenance diploma, Mariah Reyes with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Healthcare Administrative Leadership and Medical Coding, and Bonnie Sullivan with a Medical Coding certificate.

Fosston: Heather Barstad with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Taydin Brown with a Dental Assisting diploma, Taylor Kroening with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Dental Assisting, and Linda Rafferty with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing.

Kelliher: Steven Mayers with an Automotive Service and Performance diploma, and Alexis Poxleitner with a Medical Coding certificate.

Laporte: Alyssa Carlson with an Accounting Clerk diploma, and Ethan Moss with an Electrical Construction/Maintenance diploma.

Leonard: Julie Fredrickson with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing.

Longville: Jack Slagle with an Electrical Construction/Maintenance diploma.

Northome: Gaige Schue with a Dental Assisting diploma.

Ponemah: Kristy Iceman with a Medical Coding and Healthcare Administrative Leadership certificate.

Red Lake: Lorelle Garrigan with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Medical Coding, Jenet Rosebear with a Practical Nursing diploma, and Inez Sigana with a Practical Nursing diploma.

Solway: Kealan Downs with an Electrical Construction/Maintenance diploma, and Rachel Petersen with a Medical Coding certificate.

Tenstrike: Brett Dancker with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical Construction/Maintenance.

Walker: Kylie Borwege with an Associate of Science degree in Health Sciences, Cody Hanson with a Residential Plumbing/HVAC diploma, Colton Hein with an Electrical Construction/Maintenance diploma, Marissa Olson with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, and Tyler Sea with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical Construction/Maintenance.