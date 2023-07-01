Students in the news, July 1

Myhrer awarded MGAF scholarship

ST. PAUL — Erin Myhrer, of Bemidji, has been awarded a $1,500 Minnesota Grocers Association Foundation Scholarship.

Myhrer will use the scholarship to attend Bemidji State University.

"The Minnesota Grocers Association Foundation awarded $37,500 in scholarships to employees or children of employees from Minnesota Grocers Association member companies," a release said. "The Foundation Scholarship program helps students who are related to Minnesota’s food industry by supporting their educational growth."

Corradi receives 2023 Trentini scholarship

BEMIDJI — Benjamin Corradi, of Bemidji, has been awarded a $750 Trentini Tirolesi del Minnesota Scholarship.

"The Trentini Tirolesi del Minnesota Club was established in 1995 by the Province of Trento, located in northern Italy, to reestablish ties to the descendants of the thousands of emigrants who left that area searching for a new life," a release said. "In their honor, the Trentini Tirolesi del Minnesota Scholarship was established in 2003 and has been given to those of Trentino descent who continue to follow the dream to better themselves by pursuing a post-secondary education."

Corradi will be entering the political science program at Bemidji State University in the fall.

Mouser earns national ranking at SkillsUSA Championships

WAHPETON, N.D. — North Dakota State College of Science student Cale Mouser, of Tenstrike, recently earned a gold medal award in the Diesel Equipment Technology category at the SkillsUSA Championships held during the National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, Ga.

"Mouser cycled through 14 stations testing and troubleshooting engines, electrical and electronics systems, powertrain systems and more during this competition," a release said. "He demonstrated numerous shop skills, and also performed a job interview and completed a written test."