Students in the news, Jan. 7

Area students named to MSCTC dean's list

FERGUS FALLS — The following local students were recently named to the dean's list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Bemidji: Hannah Alexander, Chris Allen, Dalton Gjovik, Samuel Kircher, Parker Mistic and Kasey Stokes.

Bagley: Ellie Bonik.

Gonvick: Kaylee Faldet.

Local students named to dean's list at Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Katie Nelson and Andrew Nelson, of Cass Lake, were recently named to the dean's list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., for maintaining a GPA of 3.74 or higher while completing 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cerven earns academic excellence award at Colgate University

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Isaiah Cerven, of Bemidji, recently earned the spring 2022 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y., for maintaining a GPA of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses.

Defatte graduates from Minnesota State Community and Technical College

FERGUS FALLS — Molly Defatte, of Bemidji, recently graduated from Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls with a cosmetology diploma.