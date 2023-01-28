Students in the news, Jan. 28

Cairns named to University of Wisconsin-Stout dean's list

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Gabby Cairns of Walker was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Stout for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Stone named to dean's list at Northern State University

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Miah Stone of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Klejeski named to UW-River Falls dean's list

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Moriah Klejeski of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Pitt named to University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire dean's list

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Rachel Pitt of Walker was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for maintaining a GPA of 3.7 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Area students named to the dean's list at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. — The following local students were recently named to the dean's list at North Dakota State University for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Bemidji: Nicholas Giles, Madeline Kuechenmeister, Hayley Leisenheimer, Leah Lucas and Joshua Maki.

Bagley: Skylar Boe, Cori Bonik and Hallie Lindgren.

Clearbrook: Jennifer Lavin.

Fosston: Katlyn Balstad, Lance Balstad, Jaime Carlin, Caden Eckman, Jordyn Manecke, Joshua Manecke and Emma Olson.

Laporte: Hayley Hackbarth, Adeline Kelly, Molly Massar and Anikka Takkunen.

Heger named to Augustana University dean's list

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Aaron Heger was recently named to the dean's list at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D., for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Local students named to dean's list at University of Minnesota-Duluth

DULUTH — Local students were recently named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota-Duluth for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Bemidji: Allie Beyer, Sydney Breyen, Dakotah Canty, Abigail Kieson, Calista Liapis, Kate Martin, Isaak Mcdonald, Kinley Prestegard and Mason Ricke.

Blackduck: Lydia Hull.

Clearbrook: Kaylee Westrum.

Fosston: Ella Carlin and Cassidy Manecke.

Walker: Brianna Raddatz and Cody Sagen.

Shevlin: John Devries and Ethan Hensel.

Fenske named to Winona State University dean's list

BEMIDJI — Teagan Fenske of Bemidji was recently named to the Winona State University dean's list for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 credits during the fall semester of 2022.