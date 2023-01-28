STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Students in the news, Jan. 28

Education web art
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 28, 2023 09:30 AM
Cairns named to University of Wisconsin-Stout dean's list

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Gabby Cairns of Walker was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Stout for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Stone named to dean's list at Northern State University

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Miah Stone of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Klejeski named to UW-River Falls dean's list

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Moriah Klejeski of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Pitt named to University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire dean's list

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Rachel Pitt of Walker was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for maintaining a GPA of 3.7 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Area students named to the dean's list at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. — The following local students were recently named to the dean's list at North Dakota State University for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Bemidji: Nicholas Giles, Madeline Kuechenmeister, Hayley Leisenheimer, Leah Lucas and Joshua Maki.

Bagley: Skylar Boe, Cori Bonik and Hallie Lindgren.

Clearbrook: Jennifer Lavin.

Fosston: Katlyn Balstad, Lance Balstad, Jaime Carlin, Caden Eckman, Jordyn Manecke, Joshua Manecke and Emma Olson.

Laporte: Hayley Hackbarth, Adeline Kelly, Molly Massar and Anikka Takkunen.

Heger named to Augustana University dean's list

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Aaron Heger was recently named to the dean's list at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D., for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Local students named to dean's list at University of Minnesota-Duluth

DULUTH — Local students were recently named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota-Duluth for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Bemidji: Allie Beyer, Sydney Breyen, Dakotah Canty, Abigail Kieson, Calista Liapis, Kate Martin, Isaak Mcdonald, Kinley Prestegard and Mason Ricke.

Blackduck: Lydia Hull.

Clearbrook: Kaylee Westrum.

Fosston: Ella Carlin and Cassidy Manecke.

Walker: Brianna Raddatz and Cody Sagen.

Shevlin: John Devries and Ethan Hensel.

Fenske named to Winona State University dean's list

BEMIDJI — Teagan Fenske of Bemidji was recently named to the Winona State University dean's list for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 credits during the fall semester of 2022.

