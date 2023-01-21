STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Community
News reporting
Students in the news, Jan. 21

Education web art
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 21, 2023 09:00 AM
Kondos named to Clark University dean's list

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Bryce Kondos of Laporte was recently named to the dean's list at Clark University in Dubuque, Iowa, for maintaining a GPA of 3.65 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Local students named to dean's list at MSU Moorhead

MOORHEAD — The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at Minnesota State University Moorhead for maintaining a GPA of 3.25 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Bemidji: Nora Abrahamson, Joshua Bauer, Ryan Bieberdorf, Callie Cota, Christian Heglund, Ashley Hofstad, Gavin Kestner, Katarina Malterud, Eli Mans, Riley McCarthy, Taylor Michael, Kimberely Moses, Lindsey Nelsen, Damaris Olson, Leanne Schlatteman and Sierra Branson.

Blackduck: Jacob Forseen, Olivia Frenzel, Kaytlin Haiby and Olivia Loelhlein.

Bagley: Max Ackerman, Kassady Dahlke, Kia Nelson and Kira Lebeda.

Johnson named to College of St. Scholastica dean's list

DULUTH — Jackie Johnson of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the College of St. Scholastica for maintaining a GPA of 3.75 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Garza, Erickson named to Southern New Hampshire University president's list

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Bethany Garza and Kevin Erickson of Bemidji were recently named to the president's list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., for maintaining a GPA of 3.7 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Area students named to the dean's list at Oak Hills Christian College

BEMIDJI — Evan Straubel of Bemidji and Grace Schmidt of Laporte were recently named to the dean's list at Oak Hills Christian College for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Anderson named to Iowa State University dean's list

AMES, Iowa — Aletta Anderson was recently named to the dean's list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

