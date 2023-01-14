99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Students in the news, Jan. 14

Education web art
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 14, 2023 09:20 AM
Anderson named to University of Wisconsin Superior dean's list

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Jenna Anderson of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin Superior for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Local students named to dean's list at ATCC

ALEXANDRIA — The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at Alexandria Technical and Community College for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Bemidji: Rebecca Clyde, Avery Gieser and Wyatt Harrom.

Laporte: Caitlyn Stute.

Henrichs named to St. Cloud State dean's list

ST. CLOUD — Annabella Henrichs of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at St. Cloud State University for maintaining a GPA of 3.75 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Area students named to dean's list at South Dakota State University

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Amy Rietveld of Bemidji and Hunter Ehlers of Leonard were recently named to the dean's list at South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D., for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Local students named to North Dakota State College of Science president's list

WAHPETON, N.D. — The following local students were recently named to the president's list at the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, N.D., for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Kelliher: Colby Mcnutt.

Tenstrike: Cale Mouser.

Puposky: Theresa Gustafson.

Browen named to Valley City State University honor roll

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Annie Browen of Bemidji was recently named to the honor roll at Valley City State University for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing six to 11 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
