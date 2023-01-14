Students in the news, Jan. 14
Anderson named to University of Wisconsin Superior dean's list
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Jenna Anderson of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin Superior for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.
Local students named to dean's list at ATCC
ALEXANDRIA — The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at Alexandria Technical and Community College for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.
Bemidji: Rebecca Clyde, Avery Gieser and Wyatt Harrom.
Laporte: Caitlyn Stute.
Henrichs named to St. Cloud State dean's list
ST. CLOUD — Annabella Henrichs of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at St. Cloud State University for maintaining a GPA of 3.75 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.
Area students named to dean's list at South Dakota State University
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Amy Rietveld of Bemidji and Hunter Ehlers of Leonard were recently named to the dean's list at South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D., for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.
Local students named to North Dakota State College of Science president's list
WAHPETON, N.D. — The following local students were recently named to the president's list at the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, N.D., for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.
Kelliher: Colby Mcnutt.
Tenstrike: Cale Mouser.
Puposky: Theresa Gustafson.
Browen named to Valley City State University honor roll
VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Annie Browen of Bemidji was recently named to the honor roll at Valley City State University for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing six to 11 credits during the fall 2022 semester.