Students in the news, Jan. 14

Anderson named to University of Wisconsin Superior dean's list

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Jenna Anderson of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin Superior for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Local students named to dean's list at ATCC

ALEXANDRIA — The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at Alexandria Technical and Community College for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Bemidji: Rebecca Clyde, Avery Gieser and Wyatt Harrom.

Laporte: Caitlyn Stute.

Henrichs named to St. Cloud State dean's list

ST. CLOUD — Annabella Henrichs of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at St. Cloud State University for maintaining a GPA of 3.75 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Area students named to dean's list at South Dakota State University

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Amy Rietveld of Bemidji and Hunter Ehlers of Leonard were recently named to the dean's list at South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D., for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Local students named to North Dakota State College of Science president's list

WAHPETON, N.D. — The following local students were recently named to the president's list at the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, N.D., for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Kelliher: Colby Mcnutt.

Tenstrike: Cale Mouser.

Puposky: Theresa Gustafson.

Browen named to Valley City State University honor roll

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Annie Browen of Bemidji was recently named to the honor roll at Valley City State University for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing six to 11 credits during the fall 2022 semester.