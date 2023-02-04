99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
Students in the news, Feb. 4

Students in the news

Education web art
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 04, 2023 09:20 AM
Swanson named to Gustavus Adolphus College dean's list

SAINT PETER — Carley Swanson of Laporte was recently named to the dean's list at Gustavus Adolphus College for maintaining a GPA of 3.7 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Area students named to dean's list at University of Minnesota Crookston

CROOKSTON — Area students were recently named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston for maintaining a GPA of 3.66 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Bemidji: Joyce Anderson and Rena Sakai.

Bagley: Joby Buchholz.

Clearbrook: Aiden Carter.

Fosston: Ashley Gunderson and Kora Allison.

Area students named to the dean's list at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. — The following local students were recently named to the dean's list at North Dakota State University for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Bemidji: Nicholas Giles, Madeline Kuechenmeister, Hayley Leisenheimer, Leah Lucas, Joshua Maki, Lauren McCollum, Maggie Metson, Hailey Nelson, Jody Pemberton and Cody Rieger.

Bagley: Skylar Boe, Cori Bonik and Hallie Lindgren.

Clearbrook: Jennifer Lavin.

Fosston: Katlyn Balstad, Lance Balstad, Jaime Carlin, Caden Eckman, Jordyn Manecke, Joshua Manecke and Emma Olson.

Laporte: Hayley Hackbarth, Adeline Kelly, Molly Massar and Anikka Takkunen.

Bergerson named to chancellor's list at UMN Crookston

CROOKSTON — Jayden Kenneth Bergerson was recently named to the chancellor's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston for maintaining a 4.0 while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Fenske named to Winona State University dean's list

BEMIDJI — Teagan Fenske of Bemidji was recently named to the Winona State University dean's list for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 credits during the fall semester of 2022.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
