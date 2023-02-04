Students in the news, Feb. 4

Swanson named to Gustavus Adolphus College dean's list

SAINT PETER — Carley Swanson of Laporte was recently named to the dean's list at Gustavus Adolphus College for maintaining a GPA of 3.7 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Area students named to dean's list at University of Minnesota Crookston

CROOKSTON — Area students were recently named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston for maintaining a GPA of 3.66 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Bemidji: Joyce Anderson and Rena Sakai.

Bagley: Joby Buchholz.

Clearbrook: Aiden Carter.

Fosston: Ashley Gunderson and Kora Allison.

Area students named to the dean's list at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. — The following local students were recently named to the dean's list at North Dakota State University for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Bemidji: Nicholas Giles, Madeline Kuechenmeister, Hayley Leisenheimer, Leah Lucas, Joshua Maki, Lauren McCollum, Maggie Metson, Hailey Nelson, Jody Pemberton and Cody Rieger.

Bagley: Skylar Boe, Cori Bonik and Hallie Lindgren.

Clearbrook: Jennifer Lavin.

Fosston: Katlyn Balstad, Lance Balstad, Jaime Carlin, Caden Eckman, Jordyn Manecke, Joshua Manecke and Emma Olson.

Laporte: Hayley Hackbarth, Adeline Kelly, Molly Massar and Anikka Takkunen.

Bergerson named to chancellor's list at UMN Crookston

CROOKSTON — Jayden Kenneth Bergerson was recently named to the chancellor's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston for maintaining a 4.0 while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Fenske named to Winona State University dean's list

BEMIDJI — Teagan Fenske of Bemidji was recently named to the Winona State University dean's list for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 credits during the fall semester of 2022.

