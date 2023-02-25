Students in the news, Feb. 25

Local students graduate from North Dakota State University

FARGO, N.D. — The following local students recently graduated from North Dakota State University.

Bemidji: Hayley Leisenheimer graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Development and Family Science, Anna Irene Lund graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Art and Cody Rieger graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management.

Fosston: Jordyn Manecke graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.