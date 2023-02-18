99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Students in the news, Feb. 18

Students in the news

Education web art
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 18, 2023 09:00 AM

Local students named to dean's list at Minnesota State University Mankato

MANKATO — The following local students were recently named to the dean's list at Minnesota State University Mankato for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Bemidji: Katelyn Hansen, Matthew Jensen, Sophie Perreault and Maresha Toward.

Fosston: Naomi Swanson.

Tenstrike: Britta Aas.

Laporte students named to dean's list at St. Olaf College

NORTHFIELD — Jacob Foss, Marla Foss and Randy Foss of Laporte were recently named to the dean's list at St. Olaf College for maintaining a GPA of 3.75 or higher while completing 12 or more credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Gourneau named to dean's list at Saint Mary's University

WINONA — Westin Gourneau of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Saint Mary's University for maintaining a GPA of 3.66 or higher while completing 12 or more credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Lillquist named to Winona State University dean's list

WINONA — Allison Lillquist of Laporte was recently named to the Winona State University dean's list for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Johnson named to dean's list at Northern Michigan University

MARQUETTE — Noah Johnson of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Northern Michigan University for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Mueller named to honor's list at UW-Stevens Points

STEVENS-POINTS, Wis. — Abigail Mueller of Bemidji was recently named to the honor's list at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for maintaining a GPA of 3.75 or higher while completing 12 or more credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Snyder named to dean's list at Luther College

DECORAH, Iowa — Mattie Snyder of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Luther College for maintaining a 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Local students graduate from St. Cloud State University

ST. CLOUD — Amy Loewe of Bemidji recently graduated from St. Cloud State University with a Library Media Specialist graduate certificate. Erika Nipp of Hines graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Community Health.

