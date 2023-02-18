Students in the news, Feb. 18
Students in the news
Local students named to dean's list at Minnesota State University Mankato
MANKATO — The following local students were recently named to the dean's list at Minnesota State University Mankato for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credits during the fall 2022 semester.
Bemidji: Katelyn Hansen, Matthew Jensen, Sophie Perreault and Maresha Toward.
Fosston: Naomi Swanson.
Tenstrike: Britta Aas.
Laporte students named to dean's list at St. Olaf College
NORTHFIELD — Jacob Foss, Marla Foss and Randy Foss of Laporte were recently named to the dean's list at St. Olaf College for maintaining a GPA of 3.75 or higher while completing 12 or more credits during the fall 2022 semester.
Gourneau named to dean's list at Saint Mary's University
WINONA — Westin Gourneau of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Saint Mary's University for maintaining a GPA of 3.66 or higher while completing 12 or more credits during the fall 2022 semester.
Lillquist named to Winona State University dean's list
WINONA — Allison Lillquist of Laporte was recently named to the Winona State University dean's list for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credits during the fall 2022 semester.
Johnson named to dean's list at Northern Michigan University
MARQUETTE — Noah Johnson of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Northern Michigan University for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credits during the fall 2022 semester.
Mueller named to honor's list at UW-Stevens Points
STEVENS-POINTS, Wis. — Abigail Mueller of Bemidji was recently named to the honor's list at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for maintaining a GPA of 3.75 or higher while completing 12 or more credits during the fall 2022 semester.
Snyder named to dean's list at Luther College
DECORAH, Iowa — Mattie Snyder of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Luther College for maintaining a 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credits during the fall 2022 semester.
Local students graduate from St. Cloud State University
ST. CLOUD — Amy Loewe of Bemidji recently graduated from St. Cloud State University with a Library Media Specialist graduate certificate. Erika Nipp of Hines graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Community Health.