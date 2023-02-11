99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Students in the news, Feb. 11

By Pioneer Staff Report
February 11, 2023 09:30 AM
Local students named to the honor's list at Central Lakes College

BRAINERD — The following local students were recently named to the honor's list at Central Lakes College in Brainerd for maintaining a GPA of 3.25 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Bemidji: Jenna Dralle and Samantha Melberg.

Bagley: Jonna Seifert.

Cass Lake: Tayden Haugen.

Area students named to University of North Dakota dean's list

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D., for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Bemidji: Chase Buchholz, Grant Declusin, Danielle Haake, Drew Halden, Max Harris, Seth Lindgren, Seth Lindgren, Sidney Moen, Mackenzie Nicklason, Tatum Offerdahl, Hannah Olson, Mya Shorter, Ava Spaeth and Emily Tinkler.

Laporte: Kylar Moltzan.

Local students named to the dean's list at Hamline University

ST. PAUL — Local students were recently named to the dean's list at Hamline University for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.

Bemidji: Nessa Peters.

Blackduck: Malori Burnmeister.

