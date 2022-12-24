Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Students in the news, Dec. 24

Students in the news

By Pioneer Staff Report
December 24, 2022 09:00 AM
Local students graduate from Minnesota State University Mankato

MANKATO — The following local students recently graduated from Minnesota State University Mankato.

Bemidji: Sharna Johnson graduated with a Master of Science degree in Special Education, Amy Mathiowetz graduated cum laude with a graduate certificate in Taxation, Amy Mathiowetz graduated cum laude with a Master of Accounting degree in Accounting, Heather Sutherland graduated with a Master of Science degree in Special Education and Ashley Theisen graduated with a Master of Science degree in Elementary Education.

Blackduck: Ayushi Patel graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information Systems and Ayushi Patel graduated with a certificate in Integrated Business Experience.

