Students in the news, Dec. 24

Students in the news
Local students graduate from Minnesota State University Mankato
MANKATO — The following local students recently graduated from Minnesota State University Mankato.
Bemidji: Sharna Johnson graduated with a Master of Science degree in Special Education, Amy Mathiowetz graduated cum laude with a graduate certificate in Taxation, Amy Mathiowetz graduated cum laude with a Master of Accounting degree in Accounting, Heather Sutherland graduated with a Master of Science degree in Special Education and Ashley Theisen graduated with a Master of Science degree in Elementary Education.
Blackduck: Ayushi Patel graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information Systems and Ayushi Patel graduated with a certificate in Integrated Business Experience.
The In Country Motorcycle Club recently teamed up with the Garfield Lake Ice Racers to give ham or turkey holiday dinners to veterans and their families in the Laporte area.
Bemidji Middle School recently announced Lauren Erickson, Brody Roscoe, Severin Peterson and Temperance Braaten as Fine Art Students of the Month.
Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a New Year's Eve Dance at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Park Rapids Airport, 301 Airport Road.
Financial incentives available to Bemidji area employers who hire BSU, NTC students for paid internships
BSU, NTC and the Neilson Foundation are accepting applications from Bemidji area employers a summer program that offers financial incentives to businesses who hire students for paid internships.