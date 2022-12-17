Students in the news, Dec. 17
Local students graduate from North Dakota State University
FARGO, N.D. — The following local students recently graduated from North Dakota State University in Fargo, N.D.
Bemidji: Alicia Boyer graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
Laporte: Birdi Alia graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology.
Bemidji students graduate from MSUM
MOORHEAD — The following Bemidji students recently graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead: Hannah Chandler graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree, Casey Reirson graduated with a SPEC degree in Educational Leadership and Amy Schmidt graduated with a Master of Science degree in Educational Leadership.
Bemidji State's Department of Social Work was recently awarded a $100,000 grant by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota to train students pursuing the university’s addictions certificate program.
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Bemidji Community Education are partnering to offer DrumFit classes on Thursdays, Jan. 5-26, at the Paul Bunyan Center, 502 Minnesota Ave. NW.
The Sanford Center invites the public to ring in 2023 at its New Year's Eve Bash set for 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Sanford Center Ballroom, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Neighborhood Candy Cane Hunt on Dec. 28, in multiple parks around Bemidji.