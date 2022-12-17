SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Students in the news, Dec. 17

Students in the news

Education web art
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 17, 2022 09:20 AM
Local students graduate from North Dakota State University

FARGO, N.D. — The following local students recently graduated from North Dakota State University in Fargo, N.D.

Bemidji: Alicia Boyer graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.

Laporte: Birdi Alia graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology.

Bemidji students graduate from MSUM

MOORHEAD — The following Bemidji students recently graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead: Hannah Chandler graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree, Casey Reirson graduated with a SPEC degree in Educational Leadership and Amy Schmidt graduated with a Master of Science degree in Educational Leadership.

