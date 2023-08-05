Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Students in the news, Aug. 5

Students in the news

Education web art
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:00 AM

Area students named to Northland Community and Technical College president’s list

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — The following local students have been named to the president’s list at Northland Community and Technical College, with campuses in East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls, for earning a GPA of 3.75 or higher while enrolled in at least 12 credits during the spring 2023 semester:

Bemidji: Krista Engelmeyer, Jonah Jaskowiak and Mishayla Klemetson.

Deer River: Madyson Shaffer.

Erskine: Nicole Lewis.

Fosston: Kinsley Duppong, Annika Landsverk, Cullen Norland, Kyla Pederson and Katelyn Vesledahl.

Laporte: Kortni Kerby and Taylor Sautbine.

Leonard: Theodore Tollefson.

Oklee: Aurimy Olson and Carli Prickett.

Local students named to dean’s list at Northland Community and Technical College

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — The following area students have been named to the dean’s list at Northland Community and Technical College, with campuses in East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls, for earning a GPA of 3.5 to 3.74 while enrolled in at least 12 credits during the spring 2023 semester:

Blackduck: Jack McNamara.

Kelliher: Stasha Poxleitner.

Oklee: Aurora Mitzner, Gunnar Sandeen and Lucille Svendsen.

Shevlin: Madisyn Bennett.

Area students graduate from Normandale Community College

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The following area students recently graduated from Normandale Community College in Bloomington, Minn.:

Bagley: Tiffany Sorenson with a Community Health Worker and Navigator certificate.

Bemidji: Raina Baldwin with a Community Health Worker and Navigator certificate, Eve Lavrenz with a Community Health Worker and Navigator certificate, and Seleena Navar with a Community Health Worker and Navigator certificate.

Wilton: Madison Bertram with a Community Health Worker and Navigator certificate.

Loewe, Lindquist named to St. Olaf College dean’s list

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Olivia Loewe of Bemidji and Maya Lindquist of Blackduck were recently named to the dean’s list at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., for achieving a GPA of 3.75 or higher during the spring 2023 semester.

Local students graduate from North Dakota State University

FARGO, N.D. — The following area students recently graduated from North Dakota State University in Fargo, N.D.:

Bagley: Jacob Scherzer with a Mechanical Engineering degree.

Bemidji: Regann Jensen with a Human Development and Family Science degree, Seth Perkins with a Pharmacy degree, Sean Susmilch with a Computer Engineering degree and Carly Vraa with a Human Development and Family Science degree.

Blackduck: Logan Sutton with a Crop and Weed Sciences degree.

Deer River: Brock Holm with a Management degree, Kyle Shevich with an Exercise Science degree and Nicole Stoltenberg with a Mechanical Engineering degree.

Fosston: Katlyn Balstad with a Management Communication degree.

Hackensack: Edward Swanson with a Computer Engineering degree.

Oklee: Abigail O'Neill with a Pharmacy degree.

Area students named to Minnesota State Mankato honors lists

MANKATO, Minn. — The following local students have been named to the academic honor and high honor lists at the Minnesota State University Mankato. Students named to the academic honor list achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher and students named to the high honor list achieved a GPA of 4.0 during the spring 2023 semester.

Bemidji: Matthew Jensen, honor list; Sophie Perreault, honor list; and Olivia Webb, honor list.

Fosston: Kiana Anderson, honor list; and Naomi Swanson, honor list.

Park Rapids: Natalie Kinkel, high honor list.

Tenstrike: Britta Aas, honor list.

Local students named to dean's list at University of North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The following area students have been named to the dean's list at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D., for earning a GPA within the top 15% of enrollment during the spring 2023 semester:

Bagley: Miriam Ricke
Bemidji: Steven Dinneen and Andrew Thompson.
Remer: Raina Ledermann and Alynza Welk.
Shevlin: Graham Abarr.

Area students named to University of North Dakota president's list

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The following local students have been named to the president's list at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D., for earning a GPA within the top 15% of enrollment during the spring 2023 semester:

Bemidji: Danielle Haake, Drew Halden, Max Harris, Seth Lindgren, Tatum Offerdahl, Hannah Olson, Mya Shorter and Ava Spaeth.
Deer River: Gabrielle Drotts and Kiley Flynn.
Fosston: Jacob Gutterud.
Laporte: Kylar Moltzan.
Remer: Raina Ledermann, Alynza Welk and Brittney Wolter.
Walker: Andrew Palmer.

