Students in the news, Aug. 26

Olson graduates from Whitman College

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Lauren Olson, of Tenstrike, recently graduated from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash., summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

Ferdninandt graduates from UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Grace Ferdinandt, of Bemidji, recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse with a Master of Science degree in Education, Student Affairs Administration in Higher Education.