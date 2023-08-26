6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Students in the news, Aug. 26

Students in the news

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:20 AM

Olson graduates from Whitman College

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Lauren Olson, of Tenstrike, recently graduated from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash., summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

Ferdninandt graduates from UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Grace Ferdinandt, of Bemidji, recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse with a Master of Science degree in Education, Student Affairs Administration in Higher Education.

