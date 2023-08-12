Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Students in the news, Aug. 12

Students in the news

Education web art
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:20 AM

Local students named to University of Minnesota Twin Cities dean's list

MINNEAPOLIS — The following students have been named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities for earning a GPA of 3.66 or higher while enrolled in at least 12 credits during the spring 2023 semester:

Bagley: Boysen Olson and Samuel Scherzer.

Bemidji: Laura Davis, Nile Fayette, Chase Fillipi, Jonah Fuhrman, Cora Geerdes, Taylor Gish, Hayden Hommes, Mckenzie Jordahl, Trevor Loewe, Camille McDermott, Megan Mckinnon, Evelyn Nygren, Dylan Perreault, Joel Roberts, Rebecca Sanford and Nicki Son.

Blackduck: Kialee Brands.

Cass Lake: Abigail Johnson.

Fosston: Isaac Dryburgh.

Gonvick: Danae Stenzel.

Laporte: Katherine Wurst.

Shevlin: Kylli Anderson.

Walker: Mitchell Freimark, Elise Rice and Carson Strosahl.

Lyon graduates from South Dakota State University

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Stacie Lyon, of Cass Lake, recently graduated from South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D., with a Master of Science degree and a graduate certificate from SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Guzman Named to dean's list at University of Maryland

ADELPHI, Md. — Maria Guzman, of Bemidji, was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Md., for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least six credits during the spring 2023 semester.

