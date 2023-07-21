Storytelling event set for July 24 at Bemidji State
BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University is set to host a storytelling event with the National Education Association Global Fellows at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 24, at BSU's Lakeside fireplace.
The event is free and open to the public. The program will include stories, fellowship, a campfire and s'mores. Attendees are asked to bring a chair or blanket to sit on.
