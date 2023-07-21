6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Storytelling event set for July 24 at Bemidji State

Bemidji State University.jpg
Bemidji State University
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:00 PM

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University is set to host a storytelling event with the National Education Association Global Fellows at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 24, at BSU's Lakeside fireplace.

The event is free and open to the public. The program will include stories, fellowship, a campfire and s'mores. Attendees are asked to bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

