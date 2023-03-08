6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Star Monster set to perform at Sanford Center Pop-Up Night Club

The Sanford Center will host the continuation of their Pop-Up Night Club Series with EDM artist, Star Monster, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive SE.

Untitled-1.jpg
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 08, 2023 03:03 PM

BEMIDJI — The Sanford Center will host the continuation of their Pop-Up Night Club Series with EDM artist, Star Monster, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive SE.

"Producer/DJ Phil Parhamovich, better known as Star Monster, is known for his unique style of blending sounds that range somewhere between Subtronics and Rusko. Star Monster wields some of the most innovative sounds in dubstep," a release said.

Tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster or at the Sanford Center Box Office. For more information, contact (218) 441-4048.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
112520.N.BP.SENIOR.jpg
Community
Driver Discount Program refresher course available
March 10, 2023 09:56 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Senior Linkage Line and Dancing Sky.jpg
Community
Medicare assistance available from Senior LinkAge Line
March 08, 2023 01:24 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Nepal (1).JPG
Community
HCLL to host author Polly Scotland March 14
March 08, 2023 09:17 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Northern Town Hall
Local
Bemidji city staff raise concerns over MOU with Northern Township
March 07, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Snowshoeing.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Spring events set at Itasca State Park
March 09, 2023 02:07 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji City Hall
Local
Bemidji City Council retains outside legal counsel for city manager review
March 07, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Helga Town Hall - Nary School
Local
Bemidji area townships set meeting times for Township Day
March 07, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti