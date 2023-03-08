Star Monster set to perform at Sanford Center Pop-Up Night Club

BEMIDJI — The Sanford Center will host the continuation of their Pop-Up Night Club Series with EDM artist, Star Monster, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive SE.

"Producer/DJ Phil Parhamovich, better known as Star Monster, is known for his unique style of blending sounds that range somewhere between Subtronics and Rusko. Star Monster wields some of the most innovative sounds in dubstep," a release said.

Tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster or at the Sanford Center Box Office. For more information, contact (218) 441-4048.