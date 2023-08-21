Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
St. John's Catholic Church to host annual roast beef dinner

St. John's Catholic Church will host its annual roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the church, 27805 Irvine Ave. North in Nebish.

August 21, 2023 at 11:05 AM

The dinner will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies, cucumbers, beets and desserts. The cost is $15 for adults, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and free for 5 and younger.

There will also be a craft and bake sale.

