St. Batholomew's to host Carols and Candles Christmas Eve service
St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church will host a Carols and Candles service with Holy Eucharist led by Rev. Tim Megorde at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, at the church, 1800 Irvine Ave. NW.
"Our Sunday morning service on Christmas Day will begin at 11 am. Rev. Melody Kirkpatrick will lead Holy Eucharist," a release said. "The Episcopal Church Women are raising funds for Gifts of Love to needy community families."
Those interested in donating can send a check of any amount to St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, c/o Helen Winge, 1800 Irvine Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601. Donations are fully tax-deductible.
For more information contact (218) 444-7131.
