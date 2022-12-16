St. Batholomew's to host Carols and Candles Christmas Eve service

SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Candles burning in a church background
St. Bartholomew’s will host a Carols and Candles service at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Adobe stock photo
December 16, 2022 08:09 AM
BEMIDJI — St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church will host a Carols and Candles service with Holy Eucharist led by Rev. Tim Megorde at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, at the church, 1800 Irvine Ave. NW.

"Our Sunday morning service on Christmas Day will begin at 11 am. Rev. Melody Kirkpatrick will lead Holy Eucharist," a release said. "The Episcopal Church Women are raising funds for Gifts of Love to needy community families."

Those interested in donating can send a check of any amount to St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, c/o Helen Winge, 1800 Irvine Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601. Donations are fully tax-deductible.

For more information contact (218) 444-7131.

What to read next
Bemidji state university web art
Community
Bemidji State's social work department awarded $100,000 grant
Bemidji State's Department of Social Work was recently awarded a $100,000 grant by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota to train students pursuing the university’s addictions certificate program.
December 22, 2022 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
DrumFit fitness class series set for Jan. 5-25
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Bemidji Community Education are partnering to offer DrumFit classes on Thursdays, Jan. 5-26, at the Paul Bunyan Center, 502 Minnesota Ave. NW.
December 21, 2022 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Sanford Center winter.jpg
Community
Sanford Center to host New Year's Eve Bash
The Sanford Center invites the public to ring in 2023 at its New Year's Eve Bash set for 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Sanford Center Ballroom, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.
December 20, 2022 11:11 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
Parks and Rec to hold Neighborhood Candy Cane Hunt
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Neighborhood Candy Cane Hunt on Dec. 28, in multiple parks around Bemidji.
December 18, 2022 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report