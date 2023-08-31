St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church to hold fall rummage, bake sale

BEMIDJI — St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church will host a fall rummage and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the church, 1800 Irvine Ave. NW.

Lunch will be available. Items for sale will include homewares, furniture, white elephants, jewelry, artworks, crafts, small appliances, Nespresso machine, toys and games, shoes, clothing and bedding, dog crates, some outdoor and baby items, a release said.