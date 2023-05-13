Special needs students at Horace May Elementary receive all-terrain wheelchairs

Several community members and organizations recently donated to Horace May Elementary to help the school purchase accessible all-terrain wheelchairs for special needs students.

The wheelchairs were purchased after Deanna Hand, physical education instructor at Horace May Elementary, expressed the need for equipment for special needs students to use on the paved paths and trails near the school, a release said.

Hand coordinated a fundraising project to raise money for initially just one Hippocampe wheelchair. However, through donations from community members and groups, the school was able to purchase two Hippocampe chairs, two Amtrykes and one Creepster crawler.

Hand and other staff members wish to thank the following groups and individuals who donated: Bemidji Snowmobile Club, Bemidji Eagles Aerie 351, Garfield Lake Ice Racers, Bemidji Education Foundation, Sanford Health/Community Relations, Bemidji Sunrise Rotary, First City Lions Club, Horace May PTO, Kate and Scott Pearson, David Knudson, Bemidji Eagles Auxiliary, and special thanks to Home Depot for providing a shed to store the equipment in on the school property.