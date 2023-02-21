99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sons of Norway to host translator, Viking reenactor and author Lars Walker Feb. 26

The Sons of Norway will host translator, Viking reenactor and author Lars Walker at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE.

Lars Walker WEB.jpg
Lars Walker
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 21, 2023 10:42 AM

Walker is the author of the "Erling Skjalgsson" sagas and will be speaking about the Viking legacy. Participants can also hear Walker on KB101 FM's Chatabout at 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

The presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, contact (218) 556-1178 or bradnelson@paulbunyan.net.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
