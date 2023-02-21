Sons of Norway to host translator, Viking reenactor and author Lars Walker Feb. 26

BEMIDJI — The Sons of Norway will host translator, Viking reenactor and author Lars Walker at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE.

Walker is the author of the "Erling Skjalgsson" sagas and will be speaking about the Viking legacy. Participants can also hear Walker on KB101 FM's Chatabout at 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

The presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, contact (218) 556-1178 or bradnelson@paulbunyan.net.