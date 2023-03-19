Sons of Norway to host Sustainable Sheep and Fiber Community members

BEMIDJI — The Sons of Norway Bemidji Lodge 1-500 will host Alethea Kenney, Kathy Belt and Cherish Duerst of the Sustainable Sheep and Fiber Community of Northern Minnesota at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE.

They present on the various types of sheep and wool found in northern Europe and Scandinavia, and some of the ancient, traditional and modern ways to process that wool into useable forms, a release said.

Samples of fleece and locks from several breeds of sheep illustrate the wide variety of fibers available to people throughout history for clothing, household goods and even for sails on the famous Viking boats. Demonstrations include such fiber art techniques as spinning on a drop spindle, weaving, nalbinding and sprang.

The presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, contact (218) 556-1178 or bradnelson@paulbunyan.net.