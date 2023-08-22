Sons of Norway to host movie night Aug. 31

BEMIDJI — The Sons of Norway Bemidji Lodge 1-500 will host a movie night on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE.

A potluck meal will begin at 5 p.m. with the movie starting at 5:20. The movie is “Sweet Land” based on the book, “A Gravestone Made of Wheat,” written by Will Weaver, a retired Bemidji State University creative writing teacher.

The event is free and open to the public, for more information contact (218) 556-1178 or bradnelson@paulbunyan.net.