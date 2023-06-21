Sons of Norway to host Heritage Night June 29

BEMIDJI — The Sons of Norway Bemidji Lodge 1-500 will host a Heritage Night for children of all ages at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE.

Attendees will get to experience Norwegian culture through crafts, music, Runes, language and food. The event is free and open to the public.

The meeting is open to the public, for more information contact (218) 556-1178 or bradnelson@paulbunyan.net.